Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

DRUNF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

