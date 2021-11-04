Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.43. The company had a trading volume of 298,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.49. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.53.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.