DragonVein Price Up 65.1% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $116,599.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,536.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.38 or 0.00977631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00222632 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

