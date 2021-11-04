DinoSwap (DINO) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $14.36 million and $483,702.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00084320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00102164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,505.57 or 1.00127115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.94 or 0.07262885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 133,901,558 coins and its circulating supply is 53,900,408 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

