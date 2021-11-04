Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $670,781.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00247207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

