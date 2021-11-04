Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Digital Turbine updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.