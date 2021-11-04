Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

