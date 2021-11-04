Devon Energy Co. (DVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on December 30th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

