Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $3.19 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $83,616.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.00517807 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

