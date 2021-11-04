Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 461,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

