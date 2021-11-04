Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.43 ($195.80).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €182.90 ($215.18) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €105.20 ($123.76) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($237.65). The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is €179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

