Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Sells $89,407.50 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 11,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $89,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

