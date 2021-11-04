Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,473.11 ($45.38).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,413 ($44.59) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,596.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,516.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 73.87. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,762 ($36.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

