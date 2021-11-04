DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.26

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 24346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNZOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

