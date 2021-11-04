Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 92.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,630 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $21,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

