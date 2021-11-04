Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will announce sales of $41.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $42.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $161.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.33 million to $163.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $204.25 million, with estimates ranging from $199.04 million to $210.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. 6,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,745. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,295,000.

Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

