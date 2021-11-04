Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,819. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

