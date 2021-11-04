Decentral Games Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $156.56 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $451.58 or 0.00727775 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00087332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00074712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00100833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,474.39 or 1.00685353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.25 or 0.07305897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022682 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

