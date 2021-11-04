Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises 0.6% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 7.89% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $154,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

