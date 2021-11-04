Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.95. 2,914,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.