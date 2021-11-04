Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 857,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,556. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

