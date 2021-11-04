DAOventures Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,796.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8,796.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005901 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005060 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

