Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

