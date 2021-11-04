Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Danakali stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

