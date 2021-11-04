Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Danakali stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
Danakali Company Profile
