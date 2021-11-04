CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $112.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

