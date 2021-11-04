Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 843,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. 136,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,923. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.