Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of CURLF opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

