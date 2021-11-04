Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 610,603 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.