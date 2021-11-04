CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.