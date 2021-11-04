Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $838,050.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $173.30. 1,324,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,103. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

