Credit Suisse Group Raises International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $19.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.51.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

