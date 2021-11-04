Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,544 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

