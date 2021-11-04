Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,708 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 46,365 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.61% of Perficient worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

