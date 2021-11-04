Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

