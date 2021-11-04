Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $184.80 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

