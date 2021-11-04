Credit Suisse AG Has $17.57 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 228,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,722 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $203.88 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

