Credit Suisse AG Has $15.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 12,337.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,392,000 after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares during the period.

INDA opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.