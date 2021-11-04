Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after acquiring an additional 866,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

