Credit Suisse AG Acquires 63,460 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,460 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of UGI worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

