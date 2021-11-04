CPUchain (CPU) Market Cap Tops $55,527.85

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $55,527.85 and $3.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPUchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 56,738,025 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPUchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.