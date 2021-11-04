Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,448. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

