Coterra Energy (CTRA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) recently:

10/26/2021 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/26/2021 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

10/18/2021 – Coterra Energy is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

10/15/2021 – Coterra Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/15/2021 – Coterra Energy is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Coterra Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is independent oil and Gas Company engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and exploitation of oil and gas properties located in four areas of the United States: the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast; the Rocky Mountains; Appalachia; and the Mid-Continent or Anadarko Basin. Cabot’s exploration, development and production operations are primarily concentrated in two unconventional plays-the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The Company also has non-core operations in various other unconventional and conventional plays throughout the continental United States. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CTRA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 93,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

