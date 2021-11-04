Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $502.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.42 and a 200-day moving average of $422.59. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $502.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

