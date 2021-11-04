Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $14,383.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00088300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00101460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.07 or 0.07307469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,439.27 or 0.99990833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.