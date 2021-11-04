Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 512760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 216.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.