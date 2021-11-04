CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $151.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.55.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

