Convergence Market Capitalization Tops $35.91 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $35.91 million and $2.03 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.