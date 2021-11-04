Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $72.57.

ED traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. 2,127,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

