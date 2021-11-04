ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. 754,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

