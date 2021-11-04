Conduit’s (CRE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 451 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £746.13 million and a PE ratio of -54.76. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 486.73.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

